“A dish that has everything” - Kevin Belingon thankful for complete training setup at Lions Nation MMA

Kevin Belingon is satisfied with his "complete" team at Lions Nation MMA.

Over the last two years, Belingon has been training at Lions Nation MMA. The former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion works with fellow Filipino superstars Eduard Folayang, Jeremy Pacatiw, and Joshua Pacio.

During an interview with The MMA Superfan, Belingon had this to say about his satisfaction with his training team:

"I’m happy because my team is complete. If we compare it to food, it’s a dish that has everything. So I’m happy. I believe that our game plan for this fight is solid, it’s good. But of course, I won’t reveal it for now."

Kevin Belingon's last fight in ONE Championship took place in Nov. 2022, a first-round knockout loss against Kim Jae Woong.

Belingon's latest defeat extended a brutal chapter in his fighting career, as he's lost five consecutive outings, including four inside the distance and one disqualification.

Later this month, Belingon has an opportunity to return to the win column and avenge a previous defeat from a familiar opponent.

Watch Kevin Belingon's entire interview with The MMA Superfan below:

Kevin Belingon looks to pull one back in five-fight series against Bibiano Fernandes

On Feb. 20, Kevin Belingon will add a new chapter to his rivalry with Bibiano Fernandes, which already features four fights between the former ONE bantamweight MMA world champions.

Fernandes holds three wins against Belingon, with the latter's only victory coming in the rematch by split decision.

Belingon and Fernandes will meet for a fifth time at ONE 171: Qatar. Fernandes looks to end the rivalry once and for all with his fourth win against Belingon.

ONE 171: Qatar goes down inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar. Fans can watch the upcoming spectacle live and for free via watch.onefc.com.

The upcoming spectacle features two world title fights - Jonathan Haggerty vs. Wei Rui (bantamweight kickboxing main event) and Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks 3 (strawweight MMA unification co-main event).

Next Thursday's event will also showcase Shamil Erdogan vs. Aung La N Sang (welterweight MMA), Dagi Arslanaliev vs. Roberto Soldic (welterweight MMA), and more.

