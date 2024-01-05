Julio César Chávez Jr. has just stunned the boxing world by labeling his father, Julio César Chávez Sr., a domestic abuser, while also calling for his life imprisonment. The former WBC middleweight champion unloaded on his father after the latter took to X to lambast him.

Chávez Jr. posted several videos, in Spanish, on social media, responding to his father by lobbying a series of damning accusations against him. Among those accusations are domestic abuse aimed at his mother.

"My father tore my mother to pieces, he beat her, he humiliated her, she is traumatized, she can no longer do anything. She was damaged for the rest of her life by the same guy who is damaging me, a f***ing bully, who says he wants to help me."

Translations of the videos are owed to BoxingScene. Chávez Jr. also accused his father of kidnapping, claiming that Chávez senior apparently forced him to commit to a treatment center due to his past struggles with substance abuse. Unfortunately, no direct quote of this is referenced by BoxingScene.

It marks a bizarre turn of events in the Chávez family. While Chávez Jr. never reached the same boxing heights that his father did, he was notable for being a former WBC middleweight champion. Furthermore, he also welcomed former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva into the squared circle of boxing.

Despite his best efforts, however, he lost a competitive split-decision to 'The Spider' back in 2021. He did, however, rebound from the loss by defeating David Zegarra via unanimous decision that same year. Though he has not boxed since.

Who has Julio César Chávez Jr. fought?

Anderson Silva isn't the only noteworthy name on Julio César Chávez Jr.'s boxing record. He also once faced Mexican superstar Canelo Álvarez back in 2017, losing to him via unanimous decision. The bout was one of Álvarez's finest displays in the squared circle, with only a knockout missing from his performance.

Check out Julio César Chávez Jr.'s loss to Canelo Álvarez in the clip below:

The bout was the third career defeat for Chávez Jr., whose ceiling as a boxer became clearer with each fight. However, it became evident that he would not repeat his father's legendary success.