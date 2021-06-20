Anderson Silva vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight result and highlights

Anderson Silva and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. faced each other in an exhibition boxing bout, which was broadcast on PPV on FITE.tv, setting the world of cross-sport boxing ablaze. Silva took on the former middleweight world champion in a light-heavyweight boxing match inside the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The event, titled 'Tribute to the Kings', also featured an exhibition bout between Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. and Hector Camacho Jr. The card, which has been labeled a "nepotism" card by many, saw Canelo Alvarez's brother Ramon fight Omar Chavez in a middleweight bout. In addition, Canelo's nephew Johan Alvarez also made his pro boxing debut against Erick Hernandez.

The Anderson Silva vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. undercard also featured a title fight between Damian Sosa and Abel Mina for the vacant WBO NABO junior middleweight title.

Anderson Silva vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight card results

Julio Cesar Chavez vs. Hector Camacho Jr. ended in a draw (exhibition bout)

Anderson Silva def. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via unanimous decision (75-77, 77-75, 77-75)

Ramon Alvarez def. Omar Chavez via unanimous decision (80-73, 80-73, 79-73)

Damian Sosa def. Abel Mina via split decision (96-94, 94-96, 95-94)

Jorge Luis Melendez def. Kevin Torres via unanimous decision (77-75, 77-74, 76-74)

Anderson Silva vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. highlights

in the main event of the 'Tribute to the Kings' card, Julio Cesar Chavez faced Hector Camacho Jr. The 58-year-old legend left it all inside the ring in his last outing that had quite a few emotional moments. The exhibition match went the entire distance of four rounds and ended in a draw.

Anderson Silva put on a masterclass against former middleweight world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in the co-main event of the 'Tribute to the Kings' card. 'The Spider' absolutely dominated Chavez Jr. throughout the fight, even taunting him in typical Anderson Silva fashion. However, despite a more than impressive showing from the MMA legend, the decision was split with scorecards reading 75-77, 77-75, 77-75 in favor of Silva.

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva inside the boxing ring for the first time since August 2015 #ChavezSilva



(via @FiteTV)



— FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) June 20, 2021

Anderson Silva sure looks comfortable in a boxing ring 👀



— ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 20, 2021

.@SpiderAnderson landing a BEAUTIFUL uppercut in round 4 on Chavez Jr.



How do you have it scored?#TributeToTheKings



— FITE (@FiteTV) June 20, 2021

Anderson Silva defeats Julio Cesar Chavez Jr via split decision but that should've been unanimous. Silva, at 46 years of age, looked great. What a legend! — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 20, 2021

Canelo's family legacy continued as Ramon Alvarez dominated Omar Chavez in their trilogy fight. The showing was more than impressive for Alvarez as he dictated the action throughout the course of eight rounds. Avenging his 2017 loss against Chavez, Ramon Alvarez earned a decisive victory with scorecards reading 80-73, 80-73, and 79-73 in his favor.

Ramon Alvarez secures the win against Omar Chavez by unanimous decision after eight spectacular rounds #ChavezSilva



(via @FiteTV)



— FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) June 20, 2021

Damian Sosa picked up the vacant WBO Latino super welterweight title with a hard-earned split decision victory over Abel Mina. Although the bout frequently went back and forth, Sosa was declared the winner in a controversial decision with scorecards reading 96-94, 94-96, and 95-94 in his favor.

Damian Sosa takes a split decision against Abel Mina to lift WBO NABO super welterweight belt. After ten rounds the scores are: 94-96, 95-94, 96-94.



(via @FiteTV)



— FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) June 20, 2021

The 'Tribute to the Kings' main card started with a massive local victory as Guadalajara’s Jorge Luis Melendez defeated Kevin Torres. In an upset victory, Melendez outpointed Torres to reel in a unanimous decision with scorecards reading 77-75, 77-74, and 76-74 in his favor.

To kick off the main card, Jorge Luis Melendez def. Kevin Torres via UD. #TributeToTheKings — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) June 20, 2021

