When and where is the Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs Anderson Silva boxing match taking place?

Anderson Silva will take on former middleweight boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez in a 10-round boxing match on June 19. The event, titled 'Tribute to the Kings', will take place at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, promoters confirmed to ESPN. The PPV has been priced at $39.99 USD and will stream live on FITE.

According to promoter Saul Rios, the fight will take place at 180 pounds. The card also features a special exhibition match featuring Julio's legendary father, Julio César Chávez Sr, who is widely considered one of the greatest boxers of all time. The 58-year-old Hall of Famer will take on 42-year-old Hector Camacho Jr, the son of his former opponent Hector "Macho" Camacho, who passed away in 2012.

June 19th: Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Anderson Silva



Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. vs. Hector Camacho Jr



June 19th: Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Anderson Silva

Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. vs. Hector Camacho Jr

Omar Chavez vs. Ramon Alvarez

Even though Julio Chavez Jr. (52-5-1, 34 KOs) defeated Jeyson Minda in November 2020, he went 2-3 in his last five outings, which included a loss to Canelo Alvarez. In a statement about his upcoming fight with Anderson Silva, Chavez Jr. said:

"I have rededicated myself to the sport that I love and I will be ready to face anyone in the Light Heavyweight division starting with Silva. I will be prepared to be victorious on June 19."

Anderson Silva is glad to be fighting Julio Chavez

While Anderson Silva might have ended his UFC career on a three-fight skid, 'The Spider' is still considered one of the greatest MMA fighters in history. Despite being released from promotion in October 2020, Silva has an optimistic approach towards his future.

Anderson Silva told TMZ in an interview:

"When I look back at my journey, I see that nothing has been in vain. I am extremely happy for the opportunity to test my boxing skills with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. I train continuously, always striving for resilience and to overcome obstacles. Fighting is my everlasting breath."

For those of you interested in this one, here are the opening odds for Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Anderson Silva:



Anderson Silva +275 (11/4)

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. -350 (2/7)



Anderson Silva +275 (11/4)

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. -350 (2/7)

This will be Anderson Silva's third professional fight and the first one outside Brazil. Silva currently sports a 1-1 professional record with a first-round TKO loss to Osmar Luiz Teixeira in 1998 and a second-round TKO victory over Julio Cesar De Jesus in 2005.