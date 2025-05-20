"A formality for her" - Fans laud Allycia Hellen Rodrigues on her birthday, expect dominant showing vs. Shir Cohen

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues may be deep in training camp for her upcoming world title defense, but that didn't stop fans from celebrating a special moment in her life.

The Brazilian heroine turned 27 years old last Sunday, May 18 — just weeks before she puts the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against Israeli challenger Shir Cohen in the main event of ONE Fight Night 32, set for June 6 at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Championship joined in the celebration by posting a carousel of Rodrigues' most memorable moments on Instagram, prompting a flood of birthday wishes from fans around the globe.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Alongside the greetings, many supporters also took the opportunity to rally behind Rodrigues, offering words of encouragement as she gears up for the high-stakes bout.

Read the comments below:

Comments from Instagram

Rodrigues has been nothing short of dominant as the divisional queen since capturing the crown from Stamp Fairtex in her promotional debut back in 2020.

After stepping away from the sport to give birth to her child, she made a triumphant return in 2023, unifying the belts by outclassing interim world champion Janet Todd.

Most recently, the Phuket Fight Club member showcased her elite skills once again, delivering a clinical performance against Marie McManamon.

In that matchup, Rodrigues authored a fourth-round technical knockout win, reinforcing his status as one of the most dominant titleholders in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues battles an opponent on a hot streak

At ONE Fight Night 32, Allyicia Hellen Rodrigues squares off with a world title contender who has worked diligently to be in her position.

Shir Cohen has aced her last three outings in ONE Championship with flying colors, granting her a well-deserved ring date with Rodrigues.

Fans in the United States and Canada will be able to watch the ONE Fight Night 32 card live and for free via Prime Video.

