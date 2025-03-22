“A very fresh striker” - Rodtang Jitmuangnon open to facing another fellow Thai fighter after Takeru duel

It comes with the territory - when you're at the top, you barely get a moment to rest before the next fight comes knocking. In Rodtang's case, ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang is barely here, and people are already asking about the next one.

Still, 'The Iron Man' has never been one to shy away from the challenge. One name that has been floating around is fellow Thai striker Kongthoranee, and here's what Rodtang had to say about it:

“Many people think that I should fight Kongthoranee," he told INN News. "It depends on whether ONE Championship will let it happen or not."

Nothing's confirmed yet, but Rodtang admits it's a matchup he's also quite interested in, especially with the momentum Kongthoranee has built.

“But I think Kongthoranee is a very fresh striker, strong, and very determined. He has climbed up the ranks from ONE Friday Fights to get a ONE contract. His last fight with Nong-O was very fierce.”

Watch the full interview below:

Superlek expects to face the winner of Rodtang vs. Takeru at ONE 172 in Japan: "It's very possible"

While fans debate when could be next for Rodtang, another top name has his sights set on whoever comes out victorious at the ONE 172's main event card: Superlek.

"I believe that maybe for me it's possible," Superlek said, speaking of going up against the winner of ONE 172. "Because I'm a kickboxing champion at flyweight and it's very possible that the winner [of Rodtang vs. Takeru] will face me."

ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang takes place March 23 at 2 PM ICT. Fans in Canada and North America can catch the action via PPV on watch.onefc.com.

