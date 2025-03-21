“I wasn’t very happy about that” - Rodtang admits he was gutted he had to pull out of his first scheduled fight against Takeru

It wasn't just fans who were gutted when Rodtang Jitmuangnon had to withdraw from what would have been a 2024 showcase against Takeru Segawa.

Ad

In an interview with ONE Championship, Rodtang admitted that he was devastated when he got injured just weeks before his supposed match against Takeru at ONE 165 in January 2024.

Rodtang, however, will finally get his match against Takeru when they headline the stacked ONE 172 card on Sunday at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He told the promotion:

"I was ready to answer since his first call, but things went wrong because I was injured. This fight, I’ll put my 100 percent into it. He’ll get to fight me as he wishes. I was very disappointed that it had to be canceled last year. I was supposed to fight with him for the first time back then. And it disappointed the fans worldwide. I wasn’t very happy about that."

Ad

Takeru was supposed to face Rodtang in his ONE Championship debut at ONE 165, but the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion was forced out of the fight after suffering an injury to his left hand in training camp.

The Japanese superstar ultimately challenged Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in front of his home fans at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

However, Takeru's bid for ONE Championship gold fell short and he lost to Superlek via unanimous decision.

Ad

Rodtang has since recovered from the injury and is coming off two straight wins against Denis Puric and Jacob Smith.

Takeru, meanwhile, heads to ONE 172 with a knockout win over Thant Zin in September 2024.

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon says super fight against Takeru would be the best one of his career

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has had many timeless battles in his storied career, but he believes the looming matchup against Takeru Segawa would be one of the most memorable.

Ad

In an interview with ONE Championship, Rodtang said:

"I'll be able to win for sure. I think this fight is going to be the best fight I have ever done. And I think it’s the most meaningful fight for me, of my career, of my life,"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.