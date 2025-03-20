“Let’s go Rodtang!” - Two-division king Anatoly Malykhin predicts Thai megastar Rodtang will knock Takeru out at ONE 172

Rodtang Jitmuangnon just got a huge boost of support in the form of two-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin.

Ad

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion will take on Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing super fight in the main event of ONE 172 on Sunday at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Malykhin may not be in Japan for ONE Championship's return to the country, but he made sure his cheers reached Rodtang heading into Sunday's main event.

Taking to Instagram, the reigning ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion said:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"March 23 in Tokyo, Takeru and Rodtang main event. What I expect from this fight is for both guys to be fully charged. Takeru will hit with a lot of low kicks, and work hard on the cage. Rodtang, with his steel jaw, will go forward and hunt for the knockout."

Ad

He added:

"My forecast is still that Rodtang will find the knockout, will fight his best in the third round. I will support Rodtang, let's go Rodtang!"

Takeru and Rodtang are considered two of this generation's greatest strikers, and their matchup at ONE 172 is billed as a monumental showdown for the ages.

While it may come off as hyperbole, the match between Rodtang and Takeru fully deserves the sheer hype it created.

Ad

Takeru is arguably the greatest Japanese kickboxer in history and is the only fighter to have won the K-1 Kickboxing title in three divisions.

'The Natural Born Krusher' captured the K-1 super bantamweight, featherweight, and super featherweight titles from 2015 to 2018.

Rodtang, meanwhile, was a six-time ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and reigned atop the division from 2019 to 2024.

'The Iron Man', however, lost his strap on the scales when he missed weight for his world title defense against Jacob Smith, whom he still beat at ONE 169 via dominant unanimous decision.

Ad

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Rodtang stacks praise on Takeru ahead of ONE 172

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is always quick to give his opponents props whenever he has the chance.

Heading into his super fight against Takeru, Rodtang told ONE Championship that his Japanese rival was born to be a superstar fighter:

"Takeru’s most dangerous weapons are his unpredictable and unorthodox attacks – and his Bushido spirit. He was truly born to fight."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.