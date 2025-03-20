  • home icon
  • Rodtang calls bluff on Takeru’s retirement talk after Saitama super fight: “That’s bull”

Rodtang calls bluff on Takeru’s retirement talk after Saitama super fight: “That’s bull”

By James De Rozario
Modified Mar 20, 2025 15:30 GMT
(From left) Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa.
(From left) Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa [images via ONE Championship]

Rodtang Jitmuangnon fired back at Takeru Segawa's talk about calling it a day should he hand him a defeat in the ONE 172 main event.

'The Iron Man' and 'The Natural Born Krusher' are just days away from going toe-to-toe in arguably the biggest kickboxing super fight.

Their five-round flyweight tussle is set to descend upon the legendary Saitama Super Arena this Sunday, March 23.

In an interview ahead of fight night, Takeru opened up about how beating the Thai superstar would be the perfect way for him to hang up his gloves.

Though the Team Vasileus star doesn't seem all too serious about it, Rodtang isn't taking 'The Natural Born Krusher's words lightly.

For one, he doesn't think Takeru will beat him easily. And he absolutely hates it when opponent's talk smack about him:

“The fact that Takeru said in an interview that if he manages to beat me, it would be his bonus and that he’ll retire from the sport – I think that’s bull. It’s not a real bonus, man," he told ONE Championship ahead of their return to Japan.
“I’m not a kind of cheap snack that he can chew on and talk smack about. Try me first, and he will find the answer. That’s it.
Five world title scraps set to bless fight fans before Rodtang and Takeru throw down in ONE 172 main event

Fight fans should be on the edge of their seats before Rodtang and Takeru lock horns on the global stage as five world title contests will be on show inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena.

In the co-main event, Tawanchai attempts to go for two-sport glory when he meets Masaaki Noiri in a ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title tilt.

Superlek Kiatmoo9, meanwhile, hopes to protect his two-sport world championship status in a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification contest against interim champ Nabil Anane.

In addition, there's Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu's rematch for the ONE flyweight MMA world title and an interim strawweight kickboxing battle pitting former ONE world champions Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

Last but not least, 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom protects her ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship against ever-dangerous Japanese kickboxer Kana Morimoto.

Fight fans can head to watch.onefc.com to catch ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang live via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com this Sunday, March 23.

