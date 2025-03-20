"He looks quite small" - Tawanchai PK Saenchai immediately sizes up Masaaki Noiri during ONE 172's photoshoots

When Tawanchai PK Saenchai crossed paths with Masaaki Noiri during the pre-bout photoshoot, he couldn't resist sharing his thoughts on his upcoming opponent.

Both men are slated to lock horns for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship in the co-main event of ONE 172, emanating live from the historic Saitam Super Arena in Japan this Sunday, March 23.

While waiting for his turn in the studio, Tawanchai took the opportunity to size up Noiri, quickly noting a potential height and reach advantage in his favor.

He said this in an interview with ONE Championship:

"He looks quite small."

His assessment was spot on, as the Thai superstar stands two inches taller than his 5-foot-9 Japanese counterpart. This bodes well for the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, who is chasing his second world title in a different discipline this weekend.

However, Noiri is not a foe to be taken lightly. In his most recent outing at ONE 170 this past January, he forced Shakir Al-Tekreeti to wave the white flag with a punishing leg kick in the second round to capture his first win under the promotion's banner.

On Sunday, Noiri aims to defy the odds and make a statement in front of his compatriots.

Tawanchai radiates with confidence

As he checked Masaaki Noiri during the photoshoot, Tawanchai exuded undeniable confidence — and rightfully so.

Since making his ONE Championship debut in 2021, the Thai powerhouse has graced the global stage on 11 different occasions, emerging triumphant in 10 of those bouts — with six ending by way of knockout.

His stocked soared even higher last January when he obliterated Superbon in the second round of their rematch to successfully defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

Now, riding that wave of momentum, Tawanchai aims to etch his name in the record books as the organization's latest two-sport world champion.

ONE 172 will air live worldwide via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

