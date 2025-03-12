“Silent killer” - Fans feel the cold sinister power Tawanchai PK Saenchai delivered in his dominant ONE Championship run

Since making his promotional debut under the ONE Championship banner in 2021, Tawanchai PK Saenchai has become a household name, largely thanks to the devastating knockout power that has propelled him toward global superstardom.

To build excitemet for his upcoming assignment later this month, the world's largest martial arts organization has dropped a highlight reel of Tawanchai's most electrifying finishes on Instagram.

Check out Tawanchai PK Saenchai's carousel of knockout below:

The Thai hard-hitter has competed 11 times since his maiden appearance, having his hand raised in 10 of those bouts — six of which came by knockout.

Fans heaped praise on the 25-year-old phenom's impressive resume, which speaks volumes about his prowess as a knockout artist:

Tawanchai's most recent stoppage came this past January at ONE 170, where he squared off against Superbon in a highly anticipated rematch for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship.

As they ran it back following a contentious initial encounter over a year ago, Tawanchai wasted no time imposing his patented offense in the opening salvo, blending his power shots with blinding speed to pester his fellow Thai icon.

He then kept Superbon on shaky ground early with mid-range boxing combinations before shifting into overdrive in the second round.

Pushing the pace to a relentless level, Tawanchai sent Superbon to the canvas three times, sealing a resounding technical knockout victory to keep the coveted championship draped over his shoulder.

Tawanchai hunts for kickboxing gold at ONE 172

Tawanchai PK Saenchai hopes to recreate same magic when he vies for the ONE interim featherweight Muay Thai world championship against local hero Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172. This five-round duel is set to take place at the historic Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

This blockbuster event will stream live worldwide on pay-per-view through watch.onefc.com.

