  • “It might be hard to knock her out” - Phetjeeja acknowledges the limited weapons she can unleash against Kana in kickboxing

"It might be hard to knock her out" - Phetjeeja acknowledges the limited weapons she can unleash against Kana in kickboxing

By Jake Foley
Modified Mar 20, 2025 04:05 GMT
Phetjeeja
Phetjeeja (left) believes a lack of elbows could prevent her from knocking out Kana (right)

Phetjeeja explained why "it might be hard" to knock out Kana at ONE 172.

On Sunday, March 23, ONE Championship will host a highly-anticipated event. ONE 172, inside the historic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Three Japanese fighters will have an opportunity to capture ONE gold in their home country - Kana Morimoto, Yuya Wakamatsu, and Masaaki Noiri.

Kana has been tasked with dethroning ONE women's atomweight queen Phetjeeja, one of the most dangerous female strikers in the promotion.

During an interview with ONE, 'The Queen' had this to say about why she might not be able to knock out Kana in kickboxing:

"Since kickboxing doesn’t allow elbows, I think it might be hard to knock her out in this fight unless I land a critical high kick on her."

Phetjeeja has found success in ONE Championship in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

'The Queen' holds a lifetime record of 208-6 between the two sports, including promotional resumes of 4-0 in Muay Thai, all by KO/TKO, and 2-0 in kickboxing, both by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Kana Morimoto has fought twice in ONE, losing against Anissa Meksen and defeating Moa Carlsson in consecutive unanimous decisions.

Phetjeeja isn't satisfied with one world title

Phetjeeja seemed destined for a ONE Muay Thai world title before a path to kickboxing gold opened up.

The 23-year-old Thai phenom recently voiced her interest in challenging ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Rodrigues extended her title reign with a fourth-round TKO win against replacement opponent Marie McManamon on March 7.

Firstly, 'The Queen' is focused on standing out amongst the world-class talent competing at Sunday's ONE 172.

The upcoming spectacle will be headlined by Takeru Segawa, representing Japan in a non-title kickboxing bout against Thai superstar Rodtang.

In the co-main event, Tawanchai looks to become a two-sport title holder by capturing the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing strap against Japan's Masaaki Noiri.

The other three title fights scheduled for March 23 are Jonathan Di Bella vs. Sam-A (interim strawweight kickboxing), Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu (vacant flyweight MMA), and Superlek vs. Nabil Anane (bantamweight Muay Thai unification).

Check out the entire ONE 172 fight card below:

Edited by C. Naik
