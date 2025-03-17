“This event is going to be intense” - Phetjeeja ready to carry Thailand’s burning identity in world title defense vs Kana in Japan

Despite stepping into enemy territory, Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom is determined to demonstrate why Thailand remains a dominant force in the world of striking.

The Thai sensation is set to defend her ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship against Kana Morimoto at ONE 172, emanating live from the fabled Saitama Super Arena in Japan this Sunday, March 23.

Aware that Kana will have the crown on her side come fight night, Phetjeeja rises above the hometown support and win over the fans.

She said this in an interview with ONE Championship:

"For this fight, I'll be facing Kana in Japan. She's a fast fighter with incredibly quick footwork. I've already worked on my game plan, and I've been training hard for this fight to defend my world title."

Phetjeeja booked to compete alongside with fellow Thai stars in Japan

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom won't be the only Thai fighter who will try to hoist the country's flag aloft in Saitama. She will be joined by her compatriots, all set for high-stakes matches at ONE 172.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is booked to headline the aforementioned spectacle, figuring in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight against Takeru Segawa.

Tawanchai PK Saenachai aims to become the promotion's latest two-sport world champion by taking on Masaaki Noiri for the interim kickboxing gold, while Superlek Kiatmoo9 runs it back with Nabil Anane in a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification.

Lastly, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao locks horns with Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world championship.

With Thailand sending a roster of elite strikers to Japan, Phetjeeja believes it's crucial for the nation's tri-colors to shine brilliantly this weekend:

"This event is going to be intense because many Thai fighters are heading to Japan to take on the competition. I can guarantee it's going to be a war!"

ONE 172 will air live worldwide via pay-per-view through watch.onefc.com.

