  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • WATCH: Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 goes through his favorite techniques ahead of ONE 172 clash vs Nabil Anane

WATCH: Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 goes through his favorite techniques ahead of ONE 172 clash vs Nabil Anane

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Mar 17, 2025 13:36 GMT
Nabil Anane (left), Superlek (right) [Photo via ONE Championship]
Nabil Anane (left), Superlek (right) [Photo via ONE Championship]

Superlek Kiatmoo9 may be a global combat sports superstar, but he remains deeply connected to those around him.

Ad

Before he flew to Japan for a high-profile assignment later this week, the two-sport, two-division ONE world champion took time to give back, hosting a seminar where he broke down his most effective techniques.

From deceptive kicks and sweeps to clinch control and razor-sharp elbows, Superlek shared his knowledge step-by-step with eager participants.

A glimpse of this striking clinic was shared by combat sports brand Yokkao on YouTube, offering fans a closer look at the Thai dynamo's elite skill set:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

youtube-cover
Ad

One of the most captivating moments during the seminar came when Superlek demonstrated his elbow strike — an essential weapon that propelled his career to new heights just months ago.

Already the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, Superlek set his sights on conquering a second discipline and weight class at ONE 168 in September 2024. He did so in emphatic fashion, knocking out Jonathan Haggerty with a perfectly placed elbow to wrest the bantamweight Muay Thai crown.

Ad

The encounter lasted less than a round. As Haggerty committed to a right straight, Superlek expertly slipped under and uncorked an elbow counter, flooring "The General" in an instant.

Though the Brit striker fought to recover, he couldn't beat the referee's count, sealing a highlight-reel knockout victory for Superlek.

With that triumph, "The Kicking Machine" achieved a rare stature under the promotion's banner.

Superlek suits up for action at ONE 172

The very same belt that Superlek Kiatmoo9 will be at stake when he takes on interim titleholder Nabil Anane in a unification showdown. This happens at ONE 172, scheduled for this Sunday, March 23, at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Ad

A recent poll conducted by ONE Championship revealed that 71 percent of fans expect Superlek to put forth an encore performance against Anane, whom he beat by first-round knockout in their June 2023 initial encounter.

The rematch will air live on pay-per-view worldwide through watch.onefc.com.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी