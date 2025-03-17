Superlek Kiatmoo9 may be a global combat sports superstar, but he remains deeply connected to those around him.

Before he flew to Japan for a high-profile assignment later this week, the two-sport, two-division ONE world champion took time to give back, hosting a seminar where he broke down his most effective techniques.

From deceptive kicks and sweeps to clinch control and razor-sharp elbows, Superlek shared his knowledge step-by-step with eager participants.

A glimpse of this striking clinic was shared by combat sports brand Yokkao on YouTube, offering fans a closer look at the Thai dynamo's elite skill set:

One of the most captivating moments during the seminar came when Superlek demonstrated his elbow strike — an essential weapon that propelled his career to new heights just months ago.

Already the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, Superlek set his sights on conquering a second discipline and weight class at ONE 168 in September 2024. He did so in emphatic fashion, knocking out Jonathan Haggerty with a perfectly placed elbow to wrest the bantamweight Muay Thai crown.

The encounter lasted less than a round. As Haggerty committed to a right straight, Superlek expertly slipped under and uncorked an elbow counter, flooring "The General" in an instant.

Though the Brit striker fought to recover, he couldn't beat the referee's count, sealing a highlight-reel knockout victory for Superlek.

With that triumph, "The Kicking Machine" achieved a rare stature under the promotion's banner.

Superlek suits up for action at ONE 172

The very same belt that Superlek Kiatmoo9 will be at stake when he takes on interim titleholder Nabil Anane in a unification showdown. This happens at ONE 172, scheduled for this Sunday, March 23, at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

A recent poll conducted by ONE Championship revealed that 71 percent of fans expect Superlek to put forth an encore performance against Anane, whom he beat by first-round knockout in their June 2023 initial encounter.

The rematch will air live on pay-per-view worldwide through watch.onefc.com.

