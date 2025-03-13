Japanese superstar Kana says she’s “the only one in the world” who can stop Phetjeeja’s rampage at ONE 172

Phetjeeja has been utterly unstoppable in her ONE Championship run, but Kana Morimoto is confident she can stop the ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion's rampage in Japan.

Kana will challenge Phetjeeja for the gold on the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

In an interview with the promotion, the Japanese superstar said that she has the power to matchup against Phetjeeja's near-limitless gas tank when they square off in one of combat sports' most hallowed grounds.

Kana said:

"Phetjeeja is dominating, and I truly believe that, in this weight class, I am the only one in the world who can defeat her."

Kana established her status as one of this generation's greatest kickboxers after she collected multiple titles across several organizations in her storied career.

The 32-year-old was a four-time K-1 Kickboxing world champion and a multi-time KRUSH champion before she signed with ONE Championship in 2024.

Phetjeeja, however, has operated on a different level since she arrived in ONE Championship in 2023.

'The Queen' holds an absurd 208-6 professional record, and has a perfect 6-0 slate in ONE Championship.

After going on a furious four-fight winning streak in the promotion, Phetjeeja earned her shot at gold when she faced the legendary Anissa Meksen for the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Phetjeeja then outclassed Janet Todd in their world title unification match for the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world title.

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Kana Morimoto says she can deal one-strike knockout power against Phetjeeja at ONE 172

Kana Morimoto has always relied on her stunning power to get the job done in her storied career, and she's confident she'll do the same when she challenges for ONE Championship gold.

In the same interview with ONE Championship, Kana said she has the power to dethrone Phetjeeja of the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title later this month:

"I think Phetjeeja is a well-rounded athlete who can do everything, but I believe my knockout power in a single strike is superior to hers."

