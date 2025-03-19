"Step up to another level" - Phetjeeja eyes two-sport takeover after she defends her kickboxing crown vs. Kana at ONE 172

Reigning undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom is not satisfied with one 26-pound golden belt because she wants to become a two-sport world champion and capture the Muay Thai belt as well.

Phetjeeja revealed this during a recent interview with ONE Championship ahead of her defense of the crown against Kana Morimoto on March 23 at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

'The Queen' stated:

"I would be happy to win this fight. But I want to step up to another level. I want to keep fighting in Muay Thai. I want to finish the fight and then I have a new fight right away."

Once she gets the job done against 'Krusher Queen' and fends off her challenge, the Thai superstar could potentially challenge Allycia Hellen Rodigues for atomweight Muay Thai supremacy.

Phetjeeja dismisses the idea of moving up in weight to chase double-champ status

Despite the desire to crossover into the art of eight limbs and challenge Rodrigues for her belt, the Team Mehdi Zatout representative is not willing to take the risk of moving up in weight and facing Jackie Buntan, the current ONE strawweight kickboxing queen.

According to her, she thinks that it would be too heavy and that the 115-pound bracket is her most comfortable division right now.

The 23-year-old striking sensation discussed this at another juncture of her interview with ONE Championship by saying:

"Moving up to strawweight is not on my mind. Right now, Jackie is the champion, right? I think it's hard for me to move up because the division I'm in right now is my natural weight."

Fight fans can head to watch.onefc.com to catch ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via pay-per view. The event will take place inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

