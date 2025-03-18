“Not on my mind” - Phetjeeja explains why she’s not keen on a potential champ vs champ showdown against Jackie Buntan

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world champion 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom of Thailand says she is comfortable merely staying in her lane, and is not looking to test the waters outside of her division at the moment.

Ad

When asked about a potential showdown with ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan, Phetjeeja brushed off talks of a matchup with the Filipina-American.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Phetjeeja says atomweight is where she would like to stay for the time being.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Queen' told the world's largest martial arts organization.

"Moving up to strawweight is not on my mind. Right now, Jackie is the champion, right? I think it’s hard for me to move up because the division I’m in right now is my natural weight."

Smart move for the 23-year-old Thai star, who definitely has a full plate in terms of upcoming matchups goes. Phetjeeja is set to return to the Circle this weekend to defend her coveted golden belt.

Ad

Fans won't have to wait long to see 'The Queen' back in action.

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom puts gold on the line against Kana Morimoto at ONE 172 in Japan

Atomweight kickboxing titleholder 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom of Thailand is set to defend her belt against top contender 'Krusher Queen' Kana Morimoto of Japan.

The two square off in a five-round atomweight world title bout at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, this Sunday, March 23rd.

Ad

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view only on watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.