A frustrated Norma Dumont rips into UFC for sidelining her despite win streak and victory over Irene Aldana: "A fighter needs to fight, right?"

Norma Dumont is on a five-fight win streak, though the UFC's apparent lack of interest in pushing her to the top of the women's bantamweight division has left her frustrated. In a recent sitdown with renowned combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani, the 135-pounder detailed her exasperation with her situation.

As many in the top five of the women's bantamweight division are, Dumont is gunning for a title shot. That, however, has been hard to come by due to the alleged avoidant nature of the other women above her. Moreover, she has expressed her frustration with the UFC for not booking her to fight since UFC 306.

"Yes, in fact, I need to fight. I think a fighter needs to fight, right? We've been talking about this point with the organization for a while now. I'm coming from a complicated situation with five victories, but it's tough to get a belt fight here. I mean, we're trying to get something, but it's just the way the whole thing is set up, it's really to get a fight there."

Though, on some level, Dumont understands the approach she accuses her division-mates of having.

"Man, the truth, the reality of it is that I'm not the first option for any of them. I understand. Really, I think with the options we have in the top five, I'd be the most difficult athlete to face, because I have skills on the feet, I have skills on the ground, I'm a strong athlete, I have cardio. So, I think the degree of difficulty causes them to look for easier matchups."

Check out Norma Dumont airing out her issues with the UFC:

The Brazilian's last win came against Irene Aldana, who challenged the great Amanda Nunes for 135-pound gold at UFC 289 two years ago. Unfortunately, Aldana had a listless performance against 'The Lioness,' who retained and retired her belt.

When Dumont faced Aldana, it was a repeat of her countrywoman's success, as she defeated her via unanimous decision.

Norma Dumont's win streak includes a victory over an ex-UFC champion

While a finish has eluded Norma Dumont's win streak, and in fact, her entire UFC run is devoid of a finish, she has scored wins of great significance. Perhaps the most prestigious win of her career was her unanimous decision win over Germaine de Randamie at UFC Vegas 90.

Check out Norma Dumont getting her hand raised:

De Randamie is an ex-UFC women's featherweight champion with a high-level Muay Thai background. Dumont outworked 'The Iron Lady' en route to a unanimous decision win in their prelim bout.

