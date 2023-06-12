"A gay woman chased a Sandy Hook denier to WWE" - Retirement makes fans revisit 'beautiful memory' of Amanda Nunes demolishing Ronda Rousey

Amanda Nunes took on Ronda Rousey in her first title defense at UFC 207 in December 2016. 'The Lioness' took less than a minute to brutally knock out the former UFC bantamweight champ, sending her into retirement from professional MMA.

Fans fondly revisited Nunes' win over Rousey in the aftermath of the UFC double champ's recent retirement. A fan hailed 'The Lioness' win as the victory of "a gay woman over a Sandy Hook denier."

To provide some context, Nunes is married to her wife Nina Nunes while Rousey had faced severe backlash for sharing a conspiracy video that claimed that the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting was a hoax. The fan wrote:

"Just now seeing that Amanda Nunes announced her retirement tonight. Double champion. Great career. I'd love to thank her for putting the final bullet in Ronda Rousey's MMA career. A gay woman chased a Sandy Hook denier to WWE. Bless."

Check out more comments below:

"Of all her great fights, Amanda Nunes beating the shit out of the overhyped craze that was Ronda Rousey remains one of the funniest & most satisfying moments in UFC history! #UFC289"

December 30, 2016, Amanda Nunes finishes Ronda Rousey in just 48 seconds of the very first round.

Of all her great fights, Amanda Nunes beating the shit out of the overhyped craze that was Ronda Rousey remains one of the funniest & most satisfying moments in UFC history!

Ronda Rousey watching Amanda Nunes dominate again

Amanda Nunes after she beat Ronda Rousey at #UFC207

Amanda Nunes shall forever be remembered as the one who brought an end to the Ronda Rousey UFC swindle

Nunes was the champion and the tagline for UFC 207 was "She's Back."



LOL



Watching Amanda Nunes knock Ronda Rousey the fuck out will never get old, I never liked Ronda one bit

Amanda Nunes ruined my birthday one year when she beat Ronda Rousey, I've been a fan ever since

Amanda Nunes retiring after clearing out the division fair play to her man. Thank you for whooping Ronda Rousey

Amanda Nunes beat Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg in 99 seconds combined.

We might see Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey in the WWE

Ronda Rousey's UFC 207 loss against Amanda Nunes marked her second consecutive title loss which came after a dominant 12-fight unbeaten run. 'Rowdy' never quite recovered from the loss and eventually signed with the WWE in 2018.

While a rematch between Nunes and Rousey never materialized in the UFC, we might be treated to a WWE clash between the two in the future. 'The Lioness', who hung up her gloves after yet another dominant title defense over Irene Aldana this weekend, also recently expressed interest in a pro wrestling career.

The former UFC double champ recently told the New York Post:

"If the contract is amazing, why not? What I wanted to do in MMA, I did already - even more than I thought in my head when I went through my whole career. I became a double champion. I wanted only one - I had two... I'm so happy, and whatever comes after I'm done with UFC, we'll see. For sure you guys will see me around, anyways."

Amanda Nunes announces her retirement at



What a career in the Octagon



(via

"Double champion forever!"

