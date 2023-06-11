Who won the UFC fight last night (June 10, 2023)?

UFC 289 went down at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Saturday night, marking the promotion's return to Canada for the first time since 2019. Amanda Nunes put her bantamweight title on the line in the headliner clash against Irene Aldana.

'The Lioness' absolutely schooled Aldana over the course of twenty five minutes, picking up a dominant unanimous decision win. Nunes subsequently hung up her gloves for good, bidding farewell to the sport with a 22-5 record.

Catch the highlights below:

Nunes simply DOMINATES Aldana over 5 consecutive rounds great performance by Nunes She also announces her retirement from MMA what a great career she had I'm very thankful for all the fights she has provided us all too watch forever grateful Amanda Nunes vs. Irene AldanaNunes simply DOMINATES Aldana over 5 consecutive rounds great performance by Nunes She also announces her retirement from MMA what a great career she had I'm very thankful for all the fights she has provided us all too watch forever grateful Amanda Nunes vs. Irene AldanaNunes simply DOMINATES Aldana over 5 consecutive rounds great performance by Nunes She also announces her retirement from MMA what a great career she had I'm very thankful for all the fights she has provided us all too watch forever grateful 🙏 https://t.co/zoBeK539vB

The co-main event of the night featured former champion Charles Oliveira against perennial contender Beneil Dariush in a title eliminator. Oliveira made more than a strong case for another title shot by starching 'Benny' in the very first round.

Charles Oliveira Stan @MMA_Burner941 CHARLES OLIVEIRA FINISHES BENEIL DARIUSH



THE CHAMPION HAS A NAME CHARLES OLIVEIRA FINISHES BENEIL DARIUSH THE CHAMPION HAS A NAME https://t.co/opzXk0yTSB

Canadian homeboy Mike Malott took on Adam Fugitt in a welterweight clash at UFC 289. 'Proper' hurt Fugitt with the very first kick he threw and eventually eased his way into a second-round submission win.

YT_MMA @YT_SKYLO1 Def. Adam Fugitt in the second round via submission after securing a knockdown that leads to the submission win. Canadian fighters went 5-0 Mike MalottDef. Adam Fugitt in the second round via submission after securing a knockdown that leads to the submission win. Canadian fighters went 5-0 Mike Malott 🇨🇦 Def. Adam Fugitt in the second round via submission after securing a knockdown that leads to the submission win. Canadian fighters went 5-0 https://t.co/blJ5ecbayE

Featherweight slugger Dan Ige put on yet another power-packed performance to pick up a decision win over fellow crowd favorite Nate Landwehr.

YT_MMA @YT_SKYLO1 Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr, Ige landed some power punches, which led to him getting the decision victory Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr, Ige landed some power punches, which led to him getting the decision victory https://t.co/XxuB4FQwiK

Another Canadian, Marc-Andre Barriault secured an emphatic decision win in a Fight of the Night clash against Eryk Anders to start off the UFC 289 main-card action.

YT_MMA @YT_SKYLO1 The Canadian Powerhouse Marc-Andre Barriult had a dominant victory over Eryk Anders. This fight was entertaining. Both fighters were landing bombs The Canadian Powerhouse Marc-Andre Barriult had a dominant victory over Eryk Anders. This fight was entertaining. Both fighters were landing bombs https://t.co/sbZTEQ3Ghr

UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana full card results

Main card

Amanda Nunes def. Irene Aldana via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-43)

Charles Oliveira def. Beneil Dariush via TKO (4:10 of Round 1)

Mike Malott def. Adam Fugitt via submission (guillotine choke) (1:06 of Round 2)

Dan Ige def. Nate Landwehr via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Marc-Andre Barriault def. Eryk Anders via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis ends in No Contest due to accidental clash of heads (3:04 of Round 2)

Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Miranda Maverick via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Aiemann Zahabi def. Aoriqileng via KO (1:04 of Round 1)

Kyle Nelson def. Blake Bilder via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Early Preliminary Card

Stephen Erceg def. David Dvorak via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Diana Belbita def. Maria Oliveira via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

