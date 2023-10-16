"A genuine piece of dog s**t" - Logan Paul attacked by fans for calling Dillon Danis a 'peasant who embodies the problem with society'

Logan Paul was able to defeat Dillon Danis in their boxing match, as the latter was disqualified in the sixth and final round. Following the bout, the social media personality took to Twitter, sharing a photo of himself punching the mixed martial artist while calling him out for his pre-fight trash talk, which often targeted his fiancee, stating:

"I think Dillion perfectly embodies the problem with society. All shit talk behind a screen. No action. Just another peasant running his mouth contributing nothing to this world but negativity. So happy I got to expose this clown"

Logan Paul's tweet on Dillon Danis:

Fans reacted to the tweet by calling out Paul for his comments. @TheHenday claimed that he is not morally in the right, stating:

"Bro's calling people peasants as a serious insult and thinks he's morally in the right. @loganpaul is a genuine piece of dog s**t."

@Ash87Campbell brought up an incident from Paul's past that has followed him:

"People who film suicide hot spots talking about what is wrong with society, is what is wrong with society."

@JoJo98476713 pointed out that he has shared he is uninterested in a mixed martial arts fight against Danis:

"But you refused to fight him in MMA 😂 Dillon Talks bc he knows he can smoke you in a fight where more than hands are allowed which means a True fight"

@avfcPJR claimed that the fight exposed Paul as well:

"One thing we learned last night is that Dillon Danis is not a boxer but it also proved that Logan Paul is almost as fucking bad as him. He went through a 10 week training camp, clearly juiced and couldn’t even put him down. Danis didn’t have a training camp or a coach 😂"

@FlGrownPatriot criticized Paul for having his comments off:

"He's not the one with the comments off 🐔💩"

Dillon Danis responds to Logan Paul's claims

While Logan Paul was able to defeat Dillon Danis via disqualification, the latter believes that he has won the war between the two. In a response to the former's tweet, 'El Jefe' responded:

"What did you prove? You didn't even tickle me. You backed out of an MMA fight against me. Everyone knew I'm not a boxer, but unlike others, I took on the challenge even with everything in your favor: weight, steroids, rounds,rules, judges, referees... the list goes on. I won the War. 😂🤡"

Dillon Danis' response to Logan Paul:

While Danis has expressed an interest in facing Paul in mixed martial arts, that appears unlikely to transpire. The mixed martial artist has also called out Jake Paul, Logan's younger brother, for a boxing match.