"A goddamn prodigy" - Johan Ghazali's sensational knockout of Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai has fans singing his praises

If there's one name to remember in the combat sports world, it's Johan 'Jojo' Ghazali.

The teenage Muay Thai sensation is indeed a fighting phenomenon. Only 17, Johan Ghazali has racked up a perfect 5-0 slate since he arrived in ONE Championship back in February 2023.

The road to a six-figure contract wasn't an easy one. He had to prove his worth in the most sensational way possible. Thankfully, that moment arrived in his second Muay Thai fight of the year at ONE Friday Fights 18, against fellow Muay Thai brawler Tai Sor Jor Piek.

They both gutted it out from the start, fighting until there was only one man left standing. And after two very intense rounds, Ghazali found the knockout with a beautiful straight left to right hook combo at the 1:37 minute mark.

Fight fans have sung his praises on Instagram, after his throwback reel went viral this week. One fan exclaimed:

"Jojo is a goddamn prodigy"

Fan reactions

'Jojo' Johan Ghazali is scheduled to make his sixth appearance under the promotion this year with another high-octane bout against Vietnamese star Nguyen Tran Duy on June 7 at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga.

"Slowly take my time and move up in ranks" - Johan Ghazali asks for more time to develop skills

Although Johan Ghazali has all the makings of becoming a world champion, he's quick to remind everyone that he's just 17 years-old.

The Malaysian-American standout is certainly gaining some world-class experience after each new bout. Moreover, he's also a better fighter as a result. But to fight someone like 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Ghazali admits, he's just not at the same level as the flyweight king.

Despite that, his growing list of victims has now included Tai Sor Jor Piek and former WBC champion Edgar Tabares, 'Jojo' ultimately wants to take his time climbing up the ranks.

Speaking to ONE, he said:

"I have a target to be able to fight anyone in maybe two to three years, but I'm gonna slowly take my time and move up in ranks. I'm not going to jump in too fast."

