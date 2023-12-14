“I feel the expectations” – Striking prodigy Johan Ghazali eager to live up to the massive hype surrounding him

Teenage striking prodigy ‘Jojo’ Johan Ghazali impressed in his first-ever fight on the main roster of ONE Championship, giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come in his young career. The 17-year-old phenom was a staple at the electric ONE Friday Fights at Lumpinee before landing a major contract with the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Naturally, there’s some pretty incredible hype surrounding the 17-year-old Malaysian sensation. Ghazali says he is more than eager to live up to the billing.

In a recent interview at ONE Fight Night 17, Ghazali said he acknowledges the massive expectations ONE has for him and that he is ready to deliver the goods.

‘Jojo’ said:

“Of course. You know, I see the hype. I see the promotion they're putting behind me, and, of course, I feel the pressure, you know. I feel the expectations, but I'm ready for it, you know. I'm ready for it.”

‘Jojo’ Johan Ghazali makes spectacular ONE Championship main roster debut

17-year-old phenom Johan Ghazali was no doubt impressive in his ONE Championship main roster debut.

The Malaysian superstar locked horns with former WBC Muay Thai international champion Edgar Tabares of Mexico at ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video, which took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, December 9th.

Ghazali delivered a spectacular performance, winning via first-round knockout, making quick of Tabares. ‘Jojo’ overwhelmed the tough Mexican and landed a crushing body shot that instantly sent Tabares crashing to the canvas in pain.

The referee had no choice but to call a halt to the contest.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

