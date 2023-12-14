“I knew he was in pain” – Phenom Johan Ghazali recalls swift fight-ending sequence against Edgar Tabares

At just 17 years of age, Malaysian Muay Thai phenom ‘Jojo’ Ghazali continues to prove that he’s the real deal with every fight.

The 5-foot-6-inch tall Rentap Muaythai Gym representative is coming off another spectacular performance in ONE Championship, scoring an impressive knockout victory over Mexican former WBC Muay Thai International champion Edgar Tabares just last weekend.

Ghazali and Tabares locked horns at the recently concluded ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video, which took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, December 9th.

‘Jojo’ needed just 36 seconds to score a dominant stoppage of Tabares, finishing the Mexican fighter with a stinging hook to the body to end matters early.

It was another phenomenal display of fighting from Ghazali, who has proven to be a fan-favorite in ONE Championship and a true rising star.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a post-fight interview, Ghazali talked about the moment he knew he had Tabares beat.

‘Jojo’ said:

“After the first jab, I saw that when he got hit, he staggered a bit. Then I threw the hook and I knew he was in pain. I saw his guard was up so I just tried it and it worked.”

What’s next for Johan Ghazali?

It was certainly a memorable performance for the 17-year-old teenage phenom ‘Jojo’ Johan Ghazali, and one that he will be looking to capitalize on as he progresses in his career.

Ghazali has made it known that he is willing to face all comers but that a showdown with reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon remains his ultimate dream fight.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding Johan Ghazali’s next fight.