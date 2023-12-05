WATCH: Rodtang shows raw emotions in Superbon’s stunning head kick knockout of Tayfun Ozcan

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and global superstar ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is one of the most exciting fighters on the planet. But he recognizes other great talents when he sees it, especially if it’s a close friend of his.

Rodtang has built a rock-solid friendship with former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and fellow ONE Championship fighter Superbon Singha Mawynn over the years, and the two are often seen training together.

‘The Iron Man’ was seen ringside for Superbon’s fight against Dutch-Turkish veteran ‘Turbine’ Tayfun Ozcan in June 2023 and showed raw emotion after his friend scored a thrilling second-round knockout performance.

Superbon stopped Ozcan inside the distance, showing incredible power and precision, with Rodtang watching from the stands.

ONE Championship recently posted a clip of this on their official Instagram account with the caption:

“Muay Thai brotherhood 🤝 Will Superbon be able to score another knockout when he challenges Tawanchai for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE Friday Fights 46? @superbon_banchamek⁠”

Check out the clip below:

It’s clear as day to see just how much Rodtang supports his friend Superbon.

Could we see Rodtang in Superbon’s corner once again for the latter’s next fight this month? It’s going to be a big one.

Superbon Singha Mawynn goes for gold against Tawanchai PK Saenchai

It’s going to be two fierce Thai warriors in the ring once again when former ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn takes on phenom Tawanchai PK Saenchai for his ONE featherweight Muay Thai gold later this month.

The two go head-to-head in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, December 22.

Fans can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.