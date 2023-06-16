A grateful Aljamain Sterling reacts after being chosen as the inaugural member of Cage Fury FC Hall of Fame

UFC bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling has been honored as the first-ever inductee into the Cage Fury FC (CFFC) Hall of Fame.

Dave Weinberg @DaveWeinberg19 Congrats to UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (left with CFFC owner Rob Haydak) on being chosen as the inaugural member of the CFFC @CFFCMMA Hall of Fame! Sterling fought in CFFC from 2011-13, winning its bantamweight title. Congrats to UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (left with CFFC owner Rob Haydak) on being chosen as the inaugural member of the CFFC @CFFCMMA Hall of Fame! Sterling fought in CFFC from 2011-13, winning its bantamweight title. https://t.co/D0V3EaKaT6

'Funkmaster' marked his entry into the CFFC promotion with an impressive performance at CFFC 10 in July 2011. He quickly made a statement by capturing the CFFC bantamweight title triumphing over Sean Santella via unanimous decision. Sterling's dominance continued as he successfully defended the CFFC bantamweight title three times.

Aljamain Sterling took to social media to reflect on his recent milestone and share his thoughts on the accomplishment:

"Thank you guys for inducting me into the very first @cffcmma Hall Of Fame! You guys gave me a great opportunity to develop my skills against some of toughest competitors in the Northeast regional circuit. 5 fights. 4 finishes. 3 title defences."

#CFFC #StartedFromTheBottom .Thank you guys for inducting me into the @CFFCMMA Hall Of Fame! You guys gave me a great opportunity to develop my skills against some of toughest competitors in the Northeast regional circuit.5 fights4 finishes3 title defencesto the @UFC! .Thank you guys for inducting me into the @CFFCMMA Hall Of Fame! You guys gave me a great opportunity to develop my skills against some of toughest competitors in the Northeast regional circuit.5 fights4 finishes3 title defences📞 to the @UFC!•#CFFC #StartedFromTheBottom https://t.co/tdybf6qg47

Aljamain Sterling will vacate the bantamweight division following his championship defense against Sean O'Malley at UFC 292

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has shared his thoughts on his future in the division ahead of his highly anticipated bout against Sean O'Malley at UFC 292.

UFC bantamweights Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley will take center stage as the headline attraction of the upcoming UFC 292. The PPV event is scheduled to unfold on August 19, 2023, at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

In a recent interview with MMA journalist Chamatkar Sandhu, Sterling revealed that he believes his days in the bantamweight division are drawing to a close. Regardless of the outcome of the upcoming fight, 'Funkmaster' revealed that he has been facing increasing challenges in making the 135-pound weight limit, indicating that it has become more difficult for him over time:

"Imma say, win or learn, this is probably my last fight at bantamweight... Even if I were to learn and I didn't get my hand raised, it damn sure ain't because of Sean O'Malley running me out of the division. It's more so, this sh*t's getting old, man. It hurts... It's the weight cut."

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA Massive news regarding the UFC 292 main event



UFC Bantamweight Champion



Watch now on my YouTube channel youtu.be/dLdXf3UuP6U Massive news regarding the UFC 292 main eventUFC Bantamweight Champion @funkmasterMMA tells me his upcoming title defence against Sean O’Malley is probably the last time we’ll see him compete at 135lbs ⚖️Watch now on my YouTube channel 🚨 Massive news regarding the UFC 292 main event 🚨UFC Bantamweight Champion @funkmasterMMA tells me his upcoming title defence against Sean O’Malley is probably the last time we’ll see him compete at 135lbs ⚖️Watch now on my YouTube channel ▶️ youtu.be/dLdXf3UuP6U https://t.co/34v7PjcyUo

