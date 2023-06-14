BREAKING: Andrea Lee takes on fighter on an incredible 9-fight win streak at UFC 292

UFC 292 is gearing up to be an electrifying spectacle, poised to take place in the lively city of Boston on August 19, 2023. This highly anticipated event will showcase a riveting clash for the bantamweight title, pitting the reigning champion Aljamain Sterling against the challenger Sean O'Malley.

The co-main event guarantees an explosive showdown between the women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili and the No.4-ranked contender Amanda Lemos.

A captivating women's flyweight clash between Andrea Lee and Natalia Silva has been added to the star-studded roster of UFC 292.

Lee enters the octagon with a mixed bag of results, having recently experienced a setback with two consecutive losses. With an overall record of 13 wins and seven losses, including a 5-5 record in the UFC, 'KGB' will be driven to break free from her current slump and make a resounding statement.

On the other side of the cage, Silva presents a professional record of 15 victories and five losses. What sets her apart is her UFC record of three wins and no losses. Riding high on an astounding nine-fight winning streak, Silva will step into the arena with unwavering confidence, fueled by the desire to extend her streak to an awe-inspiring ten victories.

Ian Garry will take on Geoff Neal at UFC 292

Undefeated welterweight contender, Ian Garry will square off against the seasoned veteran Geoff Neal at UFC 292.

'The Future' recently solidified his professional MMA record at an impressive 12-0 by delivering a devastating knockout victory over Daniel Rodriguez with a thunderous head kick just last month.

While Neal recently experienced defeat in his bout against Shavkat Rakhmonov, his overall UFC record of seven wins and three losses speaks volumes about his prowess inside the octagon. 'Handz of Steel' has claimed victories against fighters such as Belal Muhammad and Vicente Luque.

