“A great opportunity for me to prove myself” - Kongthoranee on high-profile rematch against Nong-O 

Kongthoranee seeks a "great opportunity" to prove himself in a rematch against Nong-O.
Kongthronee and Nong-O were matched up for a flyweight Muay Thai bout in the ONE Fight Night 28 co-main event. Kongthoranee emerged victorious by split decision, a result disputed by ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.
Sityodtong believed the entertaining bout warranted an immediate rematch, leading to the Thai fighters being booked for the ONE Fight Night 31 main event.
While speaking to Sportskeeda, the Thai superstar had this to say about the opportunity to silence the doubters in a second meeting against Nong-O:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
"Well, I believe that match was questioned by a lot of people, because, first of all, it's a split decision, and it was also a very close fight between me and Nong-O. I feel like it's a great opportunity for me to prove myself again that I can win against him."
ONE Fight Night 31 will take place inside the iconic combat sports venue of Lumpinee Stadium. The May 2 event in Bangkok, Thailand, can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Earlier in the night, Tye Ruotolo looks to defend his welterweight submission grappling world title in the co-main event. Ruotolo has been matched up against Dante Leon, with both fighters holding a win against the other in a different promotion.
Kongthoranee and Nong-O look to punch ticket to ONE vacant flyweight Muay Thai title fight
In late 2024, Rodtang was forced to vacate his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title after missing weight for his latest defense. 'The Iron Man' went on to defeat Jacob Smith later that week, leaving the title without a champion.
ONE Championship hasn't officially announced who will fight for the flyweight strap. Rodtang is expected to be featured in the bout, while flyweight kickboxing champion Superlek could also receive the opportunity.
Meanwhile, Kongthoranee and Nong-O have a strong presence in the division's title picture, increasing the stakes for their upcoming fight in the ONE Fight Night 31 main event on May 2.
Watch the first fight between Kongthoranee and Nong-O below: