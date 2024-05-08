"A very hard pick" - Smilla Sundell undecided on the winner of Anissa Meksen-Jackie Buntan world title tilt

Former undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell is having a hard time choosing sides for the upcoming ONE strawweight kickboxing world title clash between Anissa Meksen and Jackie Buntan. The pair will collide in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5.

This showdown between Meksen and Buntan inside the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will crown the inaugural queen of the strawweight kickboxing division.

Smilla Sundell was asked by reporters who she thinks would take home the 26-pound golden belt during her post-fight scrum following her victory over Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22.

She responded:

"That's a very hard pick. Anissa got her kickboxing background, so she's used to the kickboxing rules. But Jackie, of course, she's got very good boxing, and she has improved a lot. So I know how good her boxing is. So it would just be a very, very good fight, in my opinion."

Both Meksen and Buntan have solid records in the world's largest martial arts organization, as the former holds a 3-1 slate and the latter carries a 6-1 record.

Catch Anissa Meksen and Jackie Buntan throw hands in the main event of ONE Fight Night 23. It is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on July 5.

Smilla Sundell wants to face the winner of the inaugural ONE strawweight kickboxing bout

Regardless of who will take the victory in the battle of Buntan and Meksen, Smilla Sundell has already expressed her desire to face the winner of that match. It will be a great opportunity for 'The Hurricane' to become a two-sport world champion and join an exclusive list of athletes who achieved that feat.

However, the 19-year-old Swedish phenom's main focus right now is to reclaim the world title that was stripped of her by going over 1.5 pounds from the limit.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 22 via the free event replay.