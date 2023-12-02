"A hater tweeting off of your mom's Wi-Fi" - Jake Paul goes off on "insecure" fans criticizing his choice of opponent for upcoming fight

YouTuber turned celebrity boxer Jake Paul's next opponent is professional pugilist Andre August.

While August, on paper, is 'The Problem Child's' toughest opponent to date with a record of 10-1-1 and three regional Golden Gloves championships under his belt, many fight fans are still unhappy with the match-up.

Since the announcement, fans have been going after Paul with much criticism. One central talking point has been the severe downgrade of the venue for the fight.

While recent Jake Paul fights have taken place in world-renowned arenas, his next fight will happen in a 4,000-seater hotel, leading fans to wonder whether the YouTuber's selling power has diminished.

Furthermore, Paul has also been receiving flak for choosing a 35-year-old who has been inactive for the past four years as his next opponent instead of someone younger and in their prime.

Fans have also questioned the legitimacy of August's record, hinting that it is heavily padded.

The constant backlash has finally caught up to the social media star. In a recent segment on his YouTube channel, he hit back at his critics, saying:

"For you all to be still criticizing me, it just shows your own insecurities and that you are a hater tweeting off of your mom's Wi-Fi. And if it's not your mom's, I know for sure that you split that bill with your roommate."

Catch Jake Paul's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Paul vs. August is scheduled for December 15 at the Caribe Royal, Orlando. Paul is 7-1 as a professional boxer, with wins against multiple MMA legends, including Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz and Tyron Woodley.

Jake Paul reignites his beef with Nate Diaz

Jake Paul is currently signed to the Professional Fighters League (PFL), where he is a minority equity owner of the promotion. Furthermore, with PFL's recent acquisition of Bellator, great things are on the horizon for Paul.

While the acquisition has bolstered the promotion ranks with a larger talent pool, 'The Problem Child' still has his eyes set on his former foe Nate Diaz. Paul called out the Stockton native for an MMA showdown shortly after he triumphed over him in boxing.

However, Diaz is not interested in fighting under the PFL, but that hasn't stopped Paul from trying to lure out the MMA superstar. In a recent post on X, he wrote:

"I can’t wait to get in the cage, and axe kick this fool. Nate Diaz, stop making excuses. 2024."

Expand Tweet