Jake Paul accuses Nate Diaz of chickening out of $10M MMA fight fearing loss of “legendary status” inside the octagon

The clash between YouTuber-turned-pugilist Jake Paul and former UFC fighter Nate Diaz took a surprising turn. After Paul's unanimous decision victory over Diaz, the young fighter didn't shy away from extending a challenge for an MMA bout.

Yet, recent developments have revealed a different narrative.

Jake Paul, known for his outspoken nature, pulled no punches when he divulged that Diaz had declined his lucrative offer of a $10 million payday to step into the MMA arena. According to Paul, the refusal stemmed from Diaz's apprehension about the potential consequences of an MMA defeat, particularly the erosion of his legendary status within the octagon.

As per Paul's words:

"We're at the drawing board right now. Nate Diaz ducked the $10 million offer. So he's not the badass that everyone said he was because I wanted to fight him in MMA. He accepted in the ring, and then behind the scenes, you know. We try to make it happen and push forward with it, and to no avail. I just, you know, dog-walked him in the boxing ring, made it look easy, and if I beat him in MMA, take his legendary status. So I don't know if he was like, okay, maybe the risk of this isn't good enough for the $10 million."

Jake Paul fires back at Dillon Danis following his antics against brother Logan Paul

As the boxing match between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul draws closer, the younger Paul brother, Jake, has finally broken his silence regarding 'El Jefe' controversial tactics leading up to the fight.

In his efforts to hype the fight, Danis has taken to social media, targeting Logan Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal, in a manner that some have found distasteful. This included sharing images of Agdal from her past relationships and high-profile connections.

Jake Paul, who has mostly remained on the sidelines in the lead-up to the fight, decided to weigh in on the situation. He tweeted:

"Remember my brother picked this guy for one reason only… Because he craves attention and followers and will do his best to sell the fight, making my brother even wealthier in the process. Hence Danis has no backend % of the money made. He’s a puppet."

