"A horrid mistake" - Undefeated featherweight's boastful "18-0" callout of Ilia Topuria and Arnold Allen falls flat with fans

An undefeated UFC featherweight competitor called out Ilia Topuria and Arnold Allen, only to get rebuked by MMA fans online.

Movsar Evloev tweeted:

"Which one of them will bring me to 18-0?"

Evloev has a professional MMA record of 17-0, and he hinted at making it 18 by offering to defeat either Topuria or Allen.

MMA fans immediately expressed their displeasure with the Russian.

User @ewadunger warned Evloev by writing:

"Underestimating Allen and Topuria is a horrid mistake."

User @BabyGoatsMilk reminded Evloev of his hard-fought unanimous decision win against Diego Lopez at UFC 288 and expressed their doubts about him against Topuria and Allen by saying:

"lmao you almost lost to an unknown and you think you can beat these two? idk bout that."

One fan foresaw Topuria eyeing a title shot instead of fighting contenders by opining:

"Ilia is getting a title shot. He’s not wasting his time with contenders like you."

Ilia Topuria eyes an ambitious shot at the featherweight gold after staredown with Alexander Volkanovski

At UFC 290, featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski submitted interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez in the third round to unify the title. Volkanovski then had a faceoff with Ilia Topuria outside the octagon.

'El Matador' feels that he has earned himself a shot at the UFC featherweight gold. In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Topuria stated:

“[Volkanovski] asked me, ‘Are you ready?’ I answered him, ‘I was born ready.’ I’m short, but he’s even shorter than me. He’s got a problem... I was expecting that, because he knows that I’m the next guy in the line. I earned that... I earned that title fight, he knows that, and you can’t escape from that."

Watch the interview below (4:46):

Ilia Topuria has seen a meteoric rise in the UFC and has a perfect professional record of 14-0. Meanwhile, Alexander Volkanovski has a record of 26-2 and has never lost as a featherweight.