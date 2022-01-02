A.J. McKee expresses desire to box Conor McGregor or Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are the two names in combat sports that would lure A.J. McKee into the world of boxing. During a recent interaction with TMZ Sports, the undefeated Bellator champion expressed his desire to box them to test himself against some of the best strikers in the world. McKee said:

"He [Conor McGregor] got a couple of fights left. Showtime boxing, lets do it. I'll box anybody. Like I said, I'm a fighter. I want to test my skills against some of the best and that's why I've called out Floyd. I want to test my skills, hand to hand combat, with one of the best athletes in hand-to-hand combat."

You can watch A.J. McKee's full interaction with TMZ Sports in the video below:

Floyd Mayweather to return to the boxing ring in February 2022

Floyd Mayweather has announced that he will be returning to the boxing ring in 2022. The undefeated 50-0 boxer revealed that the boxing match will be held on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai, which will make it an unforgettable spectacle.

While an opponent for the exhibition match is not yet known, Mayweather confirmed that the bout will take place on February 20, 2022, just four days before his birthday. The exhibition bout will be projected live using Augmented Reality onto the Burj Al Arab for spectators.

You can watch Floyd Mayweather's full announcement in the video below:

Keane Anis, the CEO of Frontrow TMT, the organizers of the event, said:

"In sports entertainment, there are few names that match Mayweather's icon status. Floyd has been working with Frontrow TMT and our partner ONE Entertainment for a decade, we know what makes for a great Floyd Mayweather event. Frontrow has been responsible for major events like the Legendary Icon Tour and The Undisputed Tour both in the UK and Europe. We feel that this helipad exhibition in Dubai adds another pioneering moment for sports entertainment as a whole."

Floyd Mayweather last competed in an exhibition match against social media star Logan Paul on June 6, 2021. It was an eight-round exhibition bout and a career-defining moment for the older Paul brother.

