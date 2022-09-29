"Anybody at 145 pounds, they're going to have a problem" - A.J. McKee on potential UFC-Bellator crossover fight with Alexander Volkanovski or Max Holloway (Exclusive)

A.J. McKee likes his chances against the UFC's best featherweights.

The former Bellator featherweight champion doesn't think Dana White will ever agree to any UFC-Bellator cross-promotion scenario. But if given the opportunity, 'Mercenary' believes he'll give the likes of Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway a run for their money.

McKee was asked how he thinks he'll perform against the UFC's top145-pounders during an exclusive interview with Giancarlo Aulino of Sportskeeda MMA. The No.1-ranked Bellator featherweight contender said:

"I think I'll do fine, man. You know, I'm 27 years old. I'm coming into my prime. I don't think I'll have a problem with anybody. Anybody at 145 pounds, they're going to have a problem."

Watch our exclusive interview with A.J. McKee below:

This isn't the first time McKee has called out the UFC featherweight champ. He issued challenges to Volkanovski on multiple occasions after he choked out Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire in the Bellator Grand Prix final last July.

"It's a little rude" - A.J. McKee addresses fighting on Patricio Freire's undercard

A.J. McKee will be back in action for the first time since dropping the belt to rival Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire in their Bellator 277 rematch in April.

As it stands, McKee and Freire are now 1-1 against each other. However, Bellator matchmakers opted to place the two juggernauts in diverging paths rather than completing the trilogy.

McKee will now face Spike Carlyle in his lightweight debut on the undercard of Pitbull's main event clash against Adam Borics. To make matters worse for McKee, the event will take place in his hometown of Long Beach, California – something the former champ is unhappy with.

"Yeah, that fight he kind of has no choice," McKee told Sportskeeda MMA. "You know what I mean? You going to come to my home city, my home town, and fight somebody else, instead of just getting the trilogy done. It's a little rude. But it is what it is..."

See the poster below:

BellatorMMA @BellatorMMA days away from



Catch all the action LIVE on @SHOSports, Saturday, / at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. We're justdays away from #Bellator286 and @AJMcKee101's lightweight debut.Catch all the action LIVE on @SHOSports, Saturday,at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. We're just 3️⃣ days away from #Bellator286 and @AJMcKee101's lightweight debut.Catch all the action LIVE on @SHOSports, Saturday, 1️⃣0️⃣/1️⃣ at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. https://t.co/OolqquEzTD

