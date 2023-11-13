“A lesser man would take 3 years” - Michael Chandler shades Conor McGregor, praises NFL 'stud' Aaron Rodgers for announcing quick return from injury

Michael Chandler recently took to social media to throw shade at Conor McGregor while praising NFL star Aaron Rodgers for announcing his return from injury.

The former Super Bowl winner suffered an injury during the first game of the NFL season, which was a devastating blow for New York Jets fans as it was also his first game with the team. Initially, it was believed to have kept him out for the remainder of the season, but it appears as though his recovery has gone very well, and he will be returning ahead of schedule.

NFL reporter Connor Hughes tweeted:

"#Jets QB Aaron Rodgers told NBC he plans to return to play in the middle of December...Unreal. That's next month."

The news of Aaron Rodgers' return to the Jets lineup caught the attention of Michael Chandler, who used it as the perfect opportunity to throw shade at Conor McGregor. The former Bellator lightweight champion took to his X account and mentioned that Rodgers was a great example of being motivated as opposed to the Irishman, who he didn't believe to have shared those same qualities, writing:

"What a stud. A lesser man would take 3 years to heal from an injury. @AaronRodgers12 - This is what it looks like when you really want to return to competition… #wherethefookisthatguy"

It remains to be seen whether Conor McGregor will respond to Michael Chandler, as the tweet will surely add more fuel ahead of their eventual fight.

Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler headlining UFC 300 would be significant

Chael Sonnen recently weighed in after the UFC announced their upcoming headliners for UFC 297-299 and speculated whether Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler could headline UFC 300.

'The American Gangster' uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he noted that the highly anticipated lightweight clash headlining UFC 300 would be a change of policy for the promotion. He used UFC 200 as an example of a title fight headlining over Brock Lesnar, who was the biggest attraction on the card. He mentioned that the UFC decision will be significant for a number of reasons, saying:

"If they [Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler] are the main event, it means we changed a policy, that's a really big deal but if they're not the main event, it will be the first sign of the passing of a torch." [6:05 - 6:33]

