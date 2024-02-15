“A once in a lifetime opportunity” - Mikey Musumeci says he’s down to grapple with Nate Diaz after MMA star’s recent callout

Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom Mikey Musumeci doesn’t lack challengers, and one fighter who aimed at the American star is MMA bad boy Nate Diaz.

The polarizing former UFC star recently called out the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion during his appearance at one of Sneako’s vlogs.

Although Diaz made some disparaging comments about Musumeci, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ responded with his classic respectful candor.

In an Instagram video, Mikey Musumeci answered Diaz’’s callout in the most respectful way possible.

He said:

“Wow, so I just learned from my video that Nate Diaz called me out, and in no way am I calling him out right now, this is just me responding to that video. The first thing I’ll say is I’ve always been a huge fan of watching Nick and Nate Diaz in MMA, they’re absolute legends. Amazing grappling, amazing striking, and they’re about that life.”

Musumeci added:

“Obviously, I can’t fight Nate in an MMA fight. He would kill me, but I would absolutely accept a grappling match with him since we’re both black belts in jiu-jitsu. It would be an absolute honor to have the opportunity to face such a legend like Nate. A once in a lifetime opportunity, right? I don’t care about weight class or anything, I would be a hundred percent down to grapple with him.”

Mikey Musumeci’s surprising beef with Internet personality Sneako

Nate Diaz’s callout of Mikey Musumeci wasn’t the first time that the ONE flyweight submission grappling was challenged through the Internet.

Earlier this year, controversial figure Sneako insulted Musumeci and the art of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, a stunt that drew the collective ire of the submission grappling world.

Musumeci, who’s typically one of the most mild-mannered fighters on the planet, went ballistic on Sneako in an Instagram video that practically stunned those who knew him.

“There’s this guy named Sneako, making fun of me, making fun of my friend, making fun of jiu-jitsu. He calls himself a boxer, I’m a jiu-jitsu guy. Let’s have an MMA fight. I challenge Sneako to an MMA fight. I’m going to shut his mouth and take the bully’s lunch money.”

Sneako, who barely has any martial arts experience, rightfully ducked and failed to give Musumeci a definitive answer.