"A little bit obsessed” - Eddie Hearn roasts Oscar De La Hoya for his online trolling of the Matchroom Boxing chairman

Eddie Hearn has fired back at Oscar De La Hoya for his consistent trolling of the Matchroom Boxing chairman online.

Their tiff has come in the wake of Devin Haney's recent defeat to Ryan Garcia, with Hearn operating as Haney's co-promoter, whilst De La Hoya works as Garcia's promoter under Golden Boy Promotions.

Following Haney's defeat, Hearn took to Instagram to share some positive words with the WBC champion, stating that he will be back stronger. His support was scoffed at by the Mexican, who stated that the promoter had no idea what he was talking about, having never competed as a boxer himself.

De La Hoya has continued to comment on the Matchroom Boxing chairman's social media post in the days that have followed, which led to the Brit labeling him as a "stalker."

During a recent interview with Boxing Social, he once again discussed the Golden Boy Promotion's CEO, stating this:

"It's weird, Oscar. 'Cause he's right up my a*se in public. We did a head-to-head round the table, we couldn't have been nicer... He wasn't just commenting on my picture, it was any picture I was in... It's flattering, really. If he didn't think I was a threat, why would you even talk about me? So I don't know what it is about me he particularly dislikes."

He continued:

"I really don't have any emotion towards Oscar De La Hoya. He's one of the greatest fighters of all time, he's just a little bit obsessed."

Watch Eddie Hearn's interview below from 1:30:

Eddie Hearn sheds light on Devin Haney's likely next opponent

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia faced off on April 20th in a much anticipated clash. The bout was intially scheduled as a WBC super lightweight title fight, with Haney hoping to defend his title.

But 'KingRy' missed weight by over three pounds, leading to the fight being rescheduled as a non-title contest. This meant that despite 'The Dream' losing to Garcia, he maintained his belt.

Eddie Hearn has now discussed Haney's likely next opponent, the WBC mandatory challenger, Sandor Martin.

The Matchroom Boxing chairman was not interested in a potential Haney-Martin fight prior to April 20th, citing a lack of pay-per-view power in the matchup. But he has changed his mind, saying this in a recent interview:

"So [Haney] is going to have to defend that title against Sandor Martin. I actually think that's a good fight, now. Before, I think if he would have dealt with Ryan Garcia with ease, people would have been saying that the Sandor Martin fight is probably not the fight."

Watch Eddie Hearn's interview below from 1:50: