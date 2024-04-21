Devin Haney clarifies broken jaw rumors and releases first statement since Ryan Garcia defeat

Devin Haney was handed a majority decision defeat by Ryan Garcia on April 20, a result that few in the combat sports world saw coming.

'KingRy' is known for his speed and power, and those attributes were on full display against Haney at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Garcia hurt his opponent in the opening round and continued to land powerful blows throughout the fight.

The WBC super lightweight champion was dropped on three occasions, as well as wobbled on the feet several times, and was handed the first defeat of his professional career by his longtime rival.

Following the fight, Garcia took to X to claim that 'The Dream' had suffered a broken jaw in their fight. But Haney has now shared his first statement since the defeat and clarified those rumors. He wrote:

"Alhamdulillah Allah is the perfect planner he makes no mistakes. Fought like a true champion. Got up off the canvas & kept fighting. I am 100% ok and would love to do it again while we both make weight."

He continued:

"I have no broken anything by the way like I said I'm ok"

See Devin Haney's posts below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ryan Garcia says he drank every night in lead up to Devin Haney clash

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia was changed to a non-title bout following Garcia's weight miss.

Garcia missing weight by over three pounds was just the tip of the iceberg regarding the controversies surrounding this fight. 'KingRy' displayed some concerning behavior online, as well as during pre-fight press events, in the lead up to the fight.

So much so that many did not expect the fight to happen, making Garcia's victory over 'The Dream' all the more shocking.

In the wake of his momentous performance, 'KingRy' appeared at the post-fight press conference, where he claimed to drinking almost every day during training camp:

"I walked through the fire, and still held it down. And still beat Devin Haney. And still drank every day. And still beat him. I did everything. What the f**k? False reality right? Drank every single night, went out on the first Monday and Tuesday and drank... Not necessarily am I proud of it, but I'm just saying."

Watch Ryan Garcia's post-fight press conference below (16:10):