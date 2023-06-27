"A little Cookie Monster" - Fans shower love on UFC fighter Carla Esparza as she reveals baby's gender

Carla Esparza revealed the gender of her baby online, and fans showered her with blessings and support in her journey to motherhood.

'Cookie Monster' has not fought in the Octagon since November 2022, when she lost to Zhang Weili via rear naked choke. Before that fight, she was on a six fight winning streak and was looking to get into title contention. However, she took a break to focus on her family and recently announced the gender of her baby on Instagram, saying:

"It’s a boy!!! Celebrating our babymoon (our last solo trip before welcoming our little one) here at the gorgeous @grottobaybeachresort , but excited for our biggest adventure of all, parenthood!"

One user reacted to the news saying:

"Imagine being the son of one of the most decorated wrestlers/MMA fighters in the history of the sport. Lucky kid!"

Another user commended her for not using balloons and destroying the environment:

"I love the way you announced it, without harming the world more with balloons etc"

Another user congratulated Esparza:

"Congrats on the baby Cookie Monster."

Carla Esparza is excited to see the showdown between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg

The former UFC Strawweight champion is currently enjoying a vacation in Bermuda. While on vacation, she watched the show South Park, and Elon Musk appeared on it, prompting her to give her views on the rumored fight. Musk is supposedly gearing up to fight fellow billionaire tech mogul Mark Zuckerberg in an MMA fight. Carla Esparza wrote on her Instagram story:

"Haha Elon Musk on southpark...let's see the showdown with Zuckerberg! LOL"

Talks of the rumored fight began on a Twitter thread that caught the attention of both Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. The pair then contacted UFC president Dana White and spoke to him about how serious they were about the fight. White has stated that the fight may very well happen because both are keen on fighting each other.

