A look back at Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s devastating technique against Jacob Smith

Since making his ONE Championship debut in 2018, Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon has had 13 impressive victories where he got to display his top-level fighting skills.

Among them was over Jacob Smith of the United Kingdom, whom ‘The Iron Man’ defeated by unanimous decision in May last year in a ONE Fflyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix quarterfinal match.

Rodtang was potent in his offensive against Smith, punishing the latter with brutal elbows, solid punches, and powerful leg kicks. His scintillating performance also earned him a $50,000 performance bonus. ONE Championship recently posted a clip on Instagram capturing one of the slick moves employed by Rodtang Jitmuangnon against Smith.

The video shows the Jitmuangnon affiliate catching the right leg of the UK striker, then throwing a body blow followed by a strike to the head before sweeping Jacob’s left leg in one seamless flow.

Rodtang gets to display his world-class skills in front of an American audience when he makes his United States debut on May 5th at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. He will defend the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares.

The fight against Edgar Tabares will mark his fifth defense of the title he won in August 2019. It is also one of three title fights featured at ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.

ONE Fight Night 10 will go down at the 1stBank Center in Colorado and will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

