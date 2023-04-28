Rodtang looks tough and sharp ahead of world title defense

‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon looks like he’s ready to kill-on-sight as he prepares for his upcoming world title defense at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The Thai superstar is doing his due diligence two weeks ahead of his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title showdown against Mexican rising star Edgar Tabares on May 5. He was last seen on Instagram drilling all aspects of Muay Thai with consistency, meanness, and precision.

Rodtang captioned the post:

“I don’t know if I lose or win, but my heart will fight for sure. Let’s go. USA!! 👊🏼🇺🇸.”

Rodtang fans immediately took to Instagram to support the Muay Thai striker with words of encouragement and support.

youssef_zayer94 said:

“What are you saying? Of course you’ll win, don’t doubt the universe, let’s gooooooo 💯💥🥇.”

Another hyped up fan added:

tonyfjames:

You will win 🤜 🤛

The flyweight Muay Thai king is happy to return to Muay Thai rules following an adventurous trek into the kickboxing world earlier this year. Setting up a potential run for the flyweight kickboxing belt, Rodtang was pitted against Chinese slugger ‘The Eagle of Yi’ Jiduo Yibu in a at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video.

Unbelievably, Yibu put on a heroic effort to supplant the dominant Muay Thai champion. However, Rodtang’s otherworldly talents pushed him across the finish line like a breeze.

Up to this moment of publication, no one has been able to outmatch ‘The Iron Man’ whether that’s in kickboxing or Muay Thai. However, he’s not invincible. Former WBC Muay Thai International champion Edgar Tabares believes he’s got as good a chance as any to go three rounds with the Thai superstar on U.S. ground.

ONE Fight Night 10 will go down on Friday, May 5 at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. Fans in North America can watch the blockbuster event live via Amazon Prime Video.

