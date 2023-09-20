“A loss is just an opportunity for growth” - Angela Lee shares her wisdom to her students and younger fighters

Reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee shared a few words of wisdom to her young students who recently competed at Hawaii Triple Crown BJJ this past weekend.

The students at the United BJJ Hawaii gym have a lot to be proud of. On September 16, they participated in the No-Gi and Gi competitions for bronze, silver, and gold at the OAHU open championship.

But this year, the competition felt more symbolic than previous years. The entire community of Hawaii has been affected by the Maui fires, either directly or indirectly, over the last few weeks.

There has been a devastating sense of loss due to the fires but through the power of Brazilian jiu-jitsu within the community, HFBJJ has been able to lift the hearts of those affected.

Therefore, MMA superstar Angela Lee felt a sincere sense of responsibility to share an important message to her students following the competition.

On Instagram, she posted:

“I want to applaud all of you for taking the risk and challenging yourself in this most recent competition! I I know it’s not easy.

For those of you who performed to your potential, congratulations! There are few other feelings that top that. For those of you who didn’t get the result you had hoped for, please don’t be too hard on yourself. I know it’s a lot easier said than done but try to take in this saying that once helped me.

A loss is just an opportunity for growth, nothing more, nothing less.”

The atomweight queen has experienced a lot of hard times but continues to fight the fight regardless of any situation.

On September 29, Lee will make her first public appearance during the event at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham, to make an announcement concerning her decision to stay or retire from MMA.