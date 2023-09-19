“That’s gonna be ill” - Fans rooting for Ham Seo Hee to capture historic win against Stamp Fairtex

The upcoming ONE women’s interim atomweight world title match of no.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee against no. 1-ranked contender Stamp Fairtex will headline ONE Fight Night 14 at the heart of Lion City, inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, as they vie not only for the world title but for an outright shot against undisputed ONE atomweight world champion Angela Lee.

Ham currently rides a three-fight winning streak, which dates back to her promotional debut in September 2021. Ahead of her world title clash with the Thai sensation, ONE Championship posted a video of the South Korean’s dominant victory against Japanese contender Istuki Hirata from her previous bout in March 2023.

Because of this incredible performance, which saw Ham dismantle Hirata throughout the match, fans showed support for 'Hamzzang' through their comments on the post.

"Ham Seo Hee will win this fight @ham.zzang"

"Ham gonna shock the World… You will see…."

"Ham beats stamp"

Meanwhile, other users talked about how Ham took revenge on Hirata after she missed the weight in their initial meeting at ONE 163 by exhibiting a relentless approach against her Japanese opponent:

"@northofwinter_ That’s gonna be ill."

"She forgave but didn’t forget. This upcoming fight is gonna be war"

This upcoming showdown with Stamp is Ham’s fourth bout under the world’s largest martial arts organization, as she aims to keep her perfect ONE Championship record intact after previously beating Denice Zamboanga twice and Hirata.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.