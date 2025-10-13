"A lot of attributes" - Jonathan Haggerty mulls crazy dynamics in Nabil Anane matchup

Reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty has a plethora of ways he envisions himself getting his hand raised in his next outing, but the Englishman prefers to keep those plans close to his vest.

At ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, the Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground affiliate will challenge the towering Thai-Algerian Nabil Anane for his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Their scheduled five-round battle will be one of many exciting world title fights inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena for the promotion's second show in "The Land of the Rising Sun" this year.

The 28-year-old, who stands at five-foot-six, was asked about his path to victory against Anane during an interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP), and 'The General' revealed that he is focused on multiple elements rather than relying on a single weapon.

"Stoppage. Yeah, there are a lot of attributes in this fight—movement, etc. A lot of attributes I'm going to be focusing on," Jonathan Haggerty said.

The London-based striker's measured response reflects the complexity of facing someone like Anane, who stands significantly taller at six-foot-four, and uses his reach advantage to devastating effect with teeps and long-range strikes.

For Haggerty, a victory would restore his status as a two-sport world champion. He previously held both the ONE bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles simultaneously.

Watch his full interview with SCMP below:

Jonathan Haggerty is happy to play the role of the underdog for Nabil Anane scrap

In the same interview with SCMP, Jonathan Haggerty admitted that he doesn't mind being labeled as the underdog for his hotly anticipated showdown world title thriller against Nabil Anane in the Japanese capital.

"I've always been written off before. When I fought Nong-O, everybody thought, no, I won’t be able to do it. When I fought Sam-A, everyone thought I wouldn't be able to do it. Maybe they'll think the same against Nabil until I do it. So let's go," Haggerty added.

Could he pull off another stunning upset in Tokyo come November 16?

Fight fans can secure their seats for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri here. Those tuning in from around the world can head to watch.onefc.com for details on how to watch the blockbuster spectacle from their region.

