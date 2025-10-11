Jonathan Haggerty on coming in as the underdog against Nabil Anane: “I've always been written off before”

Former two-sport, two-division world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom believes he’s the man who will halt Nabil Anane’s hype train.
Anane has been on an absolute tear in the world’s largest martial arts organization for over a year. He’s obliterated everyone in his path in ONE Championship, along the way capturing the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.
Haggerty has long been thought of as next in line to attempt to beat the 6-foot-4-inch-tall Algerian-Thai monster, and now the two are finally going to lock horns later this year.
Speaking to the the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Haggerty discussed his upcoming battle with Anane and why he believes he’s the right man for this demolition job on the young skyscraper.
‘The General’ said:
“Yeah, 100 percent. I've been saying it, and I'll still say it—I believe I am the only one to do it. I've always been written off before. When I fought Nong-O, everybody thought, no, I won’t be able to do it. When I fought Sam-A, everyone thought I wouldn't be able to do it. Maybe they'll think the same against Nabil until I do it. So let's go.”
Fans can’t wait to see Jonathan Haggerty and Nabil Anane finally go to war.
Jonathan Haggerty and Nabil Anane square off at ONE 173 in Tokyo
‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty, the reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion, will attempt to wrest the bantamweight Muay Thai belt from the iron grasp of Nabil Anane when the two meet later this year.
Haggerty and Anane throw down at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 11.
Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch the event live.
