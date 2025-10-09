Jonathan Haggerty takes training camp to Las Vegas: “It's one to tick off the bucket list”

ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion, Jonathan Haggerty, is mixing business with pleasure as he prepares for one of the biggest fights of his career.

Ad

'The General' has taken his training camp to Las Vegas for the first time as he gears up to challenge Nabil Anane for the latter's ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 173 inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post (SCMP) recently, the 28-year-old Englishman shared his experience training in "The Entertainment Capital of the World" ahead of his all-champion showdown in Japan.

"It's going well, thank you. I think I've been here for about 11 to 12 days now," the Londoner shared.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Yeah, I'm enjoying it. I've never been to Vegas before, so it's one to tick off the bucket list and get some good training at the same time."

Jonathan Haggerty has spent time there training under his usual head coach, Christian Knowles, founder of Knowlesy Academy, and Khalil Rountree.

For the Englishman, a victory in Tokyo would restore his status as a two-sport ONE world champion.

Ad

He claimed the bantamweight Muay Thai crown in stunning fashion by knocking out living legend Nong-O Hama in one round. However, his first world title defense at ONE 168: Denver against 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 didn't go as planned.

Since then, Anane has claimed the world title, but the 28-year-old England striker hopes to cut his reign short and end his 2025 with a bang.

Watch 'The General's full interview with SCMP here:

Ad

Ad

Jake Peacock dissects Nabil Anane-Jonathan Haggerty clash

In a separate interview with SCMP, Canadian-English warrior Jake Peacock gave his thoughts on Jonathan Haggerty and Nabil Anane's barnburner world title matchup at ONE 173.

“I think it's a tough one for Haggerty. I think Nabil's very good. He's great at using all the tools he's got and the range he's got. He's good at fighting on the outside and good at fighting on the inside," the 32-year-old offered.

Ad

"I think it’s a tough night for anyone. I know what I'd do to him if I were in there with him. I've already thought about that, but we won't get ahead of ourselves.”

Peacock will see action in "The Land of the Rising Sun" on the same card.

'The One' will look to take his promotional tenure to 3-0 when he clashes against Thai standout Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin in a bantamweight Muay Thai duel.

Tickets for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri are available here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.