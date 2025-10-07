"It's my dream fight" - Fans react to Nabil Anane vs Jonathan Haggerty bantamweight Muay Thai title fight announcement

Undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane will defend his title against bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 173 inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.The announcement immediately sent shockwaves through the martial arts community as two of the sport's most skilled strikers prepare to lock horns in “The Land of the Rising Sun.”Check out the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAn Instagram user who goes by the handle @souma.ig wrote:&quot;This is literally a dream fight.&quot;Another user @crazychapchris shared:&quot;It's my dream fight. Two good fighters and it's gonna be absolute bonkers.&quot;@ekybong365 commented:&quot;Now this is a worthy fight.&quot;@a.neo2022 penned:&quot;Banger between Muay Thai king and Kickboxing king.&quot;Another user, @tkkcombat, meanwhile, gave his props to the world's largest martial arts organization and its Chairman and CEO, Chatri Sityodtong, for adding this all-champion showdown to the talent-jammed lineup that will descend inside the Ariake Arena on November 16:&quot;@onechampionship and @yodchatri made an incredible card! Thanks for all the fans around the World. Can't wait to see this war.&quot;@yoshenwu echoed a similar sentiment, saying:&quot;The BEST card in ONE Championship history!! Fired up!&quot;@anar.chy15 shared his excitement for this explosive duel, commenting:&quot;Now this will be an exciting and evenly matched match, both champions.&quot;Fans react to Haggerty vs. Anane announcement. Screenshot from ONE Championship's Instagram account @onechampionship)While most combat sports enthusiasts declared their excitement for this massive world title fixture, some decided to make early predictions before Haggerty and Nabil Anane meet on the global stage for the first time.Check out some of the fans' predictions below:Screenshot from ONE Championship's Instagram account @onechampionship)ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri will emanate live from Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16. Fans eager to catch the person live and in person can follow this link.Nabil Anane says he prefers not to 'disrespect anyone' in ONE ChampionshipIn an interview with the South China Morning Post a couple of months back, Nabil Anane said that he'll carry the same humility throughout his career, despite already achieving world championship status.The six-foot-four Team Mehdi Zatout representative shared:&quot;I respect everyone. I'm the youngest now, so I can't disrespect anyone, you know. I have big, big respect for everyone that's older than me. I can't disrespect them, you know.&quot;While the respect is there outside the Circle, Nabil Anane probably keeps that tucked away on fight nights based on his recent fights in ONE Championship.Nabil Anane has outgunned each of his last seven opponents, a run that includes two standout victories over Superlek Kiatmoo9 (unanimous decision) and Nico Carrillo (round one TKO).