“A lot of good cardio” - Denis Puric believes Takeru’s endless gas tank could be his biggest advantage vs Rodtang

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Mar 07, 2025 07:46 GMT
Takeru Segawa, Denis Puric, Rodtang Jitmuangnon - Photo by ONE Championship
Takeru Segawa, Denis Puric, Rodtang Jitmuangnon - Photo by ONE Championship

ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai star 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric of Canada can't wait to watch the upcoming flyweight kickboxing super-fight between Japan's 'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa and Thailand's 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

In fact, the entire world has been waiting in bated breath for this showdown since Takeru joined ONE Championship in January of 2024.

Now that it's finally happening, this fight has been the talk of the town, and Puric himself is more than excited to witness history being made.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Puric talked about this matchup, and gave his thoughts. He believes Takeru has more than a good chance of beating Rodtang, especially where conditioning is concerned.

'The Bosnian Menace' said:

"He's got a lot of good cardio. You see him ripping the s***, you know. So I hope Rodtang took this training camp serious, gets his f***ing weight down."

Needless to say, fans all over the globe will be tuning in to the world's largest martial arts organization when Takeru finally trades leather with Rodtang in the Circle.

We won't have to wait long to see these two go at it.

Takeru Segawa takes on Rodtang Jitmuangnon in ONE 172 kickboxing spectacle

Former multi-time K-1 world champion 'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa of Japan is set to face former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand in a ONE flyweight kickboxing super-fight.

The bout is scheduled for five rounds in the main event at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Edited by C. Naik
