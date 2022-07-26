"A lot of these guys just wanna sit in their spot" - Sean Brady says fighters like Stephen Thompson and Jorge Masvidal should not be ranked

Sean Brady commented on Stephen Thompson and Jorge Masvidal, saying they should not hold a place in the UFC's top 15 welterweight rankings.

Brady recently sat down with 'The Schmo', discussing various things like his upcoming fight and his thoughts on Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev. While discussing the topic of inactivity among the top welterweight fighters, the 29-year-old said:

"I think a lot of guys just wanna sit on their spot. You got Wonderboy, I love Wonderboy, I keep harping on it but he just wants to pick his fights, which is fine. But if you wanna do that, I don't think you should be in the top 15."

"If you're in the top 15, its to get a title shot and work your way up to the top and I don't see him really doing that. Then you got Masvidal. I don't know what he's doing."

Brady is currently scheduled to take on Belal Muhammad at UFC 280. The event will take place in October in Abu Dhabi and will be headlined by a title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev.

Jorge Masvidal is in the top 10 welterweight rankings despite not having a win since 2019

Jorge Masvidal currently holds the number eight spot in the UFC's welterweight rankings. But his ranking may not give an accurate picture of his recent run in the promotion.

'Gamebred' is currently going through a rough patch in the UFC and has lost three fights in a row. Two of those losses have been to welterweight king Kamaru Usman and one to his arch-nemesis Colby Covington.

Masvidal's last win came in November 2019 when he defeated Nate Diaz at UFC 244. Prior to that fight, 'Gamebred' shot to stardom after scoring back-to-back knockouts against Darren Till and Ben Askren.

The 37-year-old's start appears to have dimmed a bit now. Only time will tell whether Masvidal will be able to return to winning ways in his next fight.

