"A lot of people are not happy" - Dana White puts USADA on blast for 'dirty scumbag move'

Dana White recently put USADA on blast after the anti-doping agency released a statement yesterday noting that their business relationship with the UFC will come to an end effective January 1st, 2024.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the UFC CEO provided an update regarding the promotion's drug testing program going forward. He blasted USADA for how they went about announcing that they will no longer oversee anti-doping at the end of the year and mentioned that it will be addressed later today, saying:

"It [USADA announcement] was a dirty move by them. Yeah, there was no announcement yesterday, that straight up scumbagism what happened yesterday, okay...That will all be addressed today." [1:17 - 1:32]

Dana White brought up that there are a number of individuals who are upset with USADA. He mentioned that the promotion has a standard that they want to abide by and will be going in another direction.

He said:

"We would still pay an independent company. It's the best way to do it. We have a standard that we set here but a lot of people are not happy with USADA. Our deal is up at the end of the year and we're working on going in a different direction, especially after the dirty scumbag move that they pulled yesterday." [3:05 - 3:26]

It will be interesting to see what direction the UFC goes in as it pertains to its drug testing program, but Dana White clearly believes that the relationship didn't end on a positive note.

Check out the full video:

Dana White confirms that winner of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman will earn middleweight title shot

Dana White announced that there will be high stakes for the co-main event bout between Khamzat Chimaev and former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 294.

During the aforementioned appearance, the UFC CEO confirmed that the winner of the middleweight bout will earn the next title shot against new champion Sean Strickland. He mentioned being happy with both fighters and will reward them as a result of the short-notice bout agreement, saying:

"Yes, that is an absolute fact. The fact that these guys are taking this fight on short notice, they will get the next shot at the title. You know, barring any injuries and other things that can possibly happen." [9:57 - 10:06]

UFC 294 co-main event announcement